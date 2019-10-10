Singapore appoints new SICC international judge

SINGAPORE - The Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) gets a new international judge from Nov 1.

President Halimah Yacob has appointed Professor Douglas Samuel Jones as an international judge of the SICC from Nov 1, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Thursday (Oct 10).

His appointment is till Jan 4, 2021.

Prof Jones, 70, is highly regarded as an international arbitrator, particularly in construction disputes, the PMO said.

He graduated with a Master of Laws in 1977 from the University of Queensland, Australia.

In 1993, he joined law firm Clayton Utz as a partner and head of the firm's construction group. He headed the firm's international arbitration and private international law group in 1995 and its national major projects group in 2000.

After retiring from Clayton Utz in 2014, Prof Jones became an independent international arbitrator.

Among other appointments, he is president of the International Academy of Construction Lawyers, former president and chartered arbitrator of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, fellow of Resolution Australia, and of the Arbitrators and Mediators Institute of New Zealand.

With the appointment of Prof Jones, the SICC has 18 international judges.