Significant safety lapses in case where worker died after falling 9.5m through roof: Coroner

SINGAPORE – A freelance worker who had been hired to do waterproofing works on the roof of a factory died after he fell through a skylight panel and landed on a laser cutting machine, about 9.5m below.

In a report on Monday, Coroner Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz ruled that the death of Mr Pua Kia Jong, 48, on May 19, 2022 was an unfortunate work-related fatality.

She said there were several significant safety lapses at the site of the accident – a factory owned by Trend Technologies Singapore at 36 Joo Koon Circle.

Said the coroner: “In the main, no fall protection or prevention measures had been installed on the roof where Mr Pua and his team had been working; none of the skylight panels on the jack roofs had been guarded and there were no warning signs displayed to forewarn personnel of the presence of fragile surfaces on the roof.”

She added that these dangers would likely have been uncovered and addressed if Vina Specialist – the company that hired Mr Pua – had undertaken a risk assessment that encompassed works carried out at height, implemented control measures and communicated safe work procedures to its employees.

According to the report, waterproofing works on the factory roof had started on May 18, 2022 and were due for completion by June 29, 2022.

As the two jack roofs and the main roof of the factory had to be washed before waterproofing could start, Vina Specialist’s managing director Roy Loh Ngiap Meng directed a team of workers to start washing them on May 18, 2022.

Mr Pua was not working that day and other workers completed washing the first jack roof.

The next day, Mr Pua and two other workers arrived at the factory and donned their personal protective equipment – safety shoes, a helmet and safety gloves – before climbing to the concrete roof.

As it was raining, one of the workers, Mr Sarkar Mohammad Ibrahim, who was also the site supervisor and safety coordinator, carried out a short safety briefing.

He told Mr Pua and the third worker, Mr Subhan Mohamed Talab, that while it was safe to walk on the main roof, they need not climb on the jack roofs to perform the washing works that they had been tasked with.

The three men then climbed from the concrete roof to the main roof. They decided to complete some preparatory work before taking shelter due to the rain.

Mr Ibrahim was on the main roof where he was patching a leak on a skylight panel on the first jack roof. He asked Mr Pua to help him get a rope and masking tape from the concrete roof below.