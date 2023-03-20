SIA steward with Covid-19 breached isolation order by leaving room and returning hours later

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight steward came down with Covid-19 after a work flight and was ordered to be isolated in a room at D’Resort @ Downtown East in Pasir Ris.

Fabian Amos Gilbert, who still tested positive for Covid-19 on April 16, 2020, crept out of D’Resort in the wee hours two days later. He went to a nearby beach and returned to the facility at around 5pm.

The court heard that he did not interact with anybody when he was at the beach.

Fabian, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday to an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act and is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sunil Nair said Fabian had a sore throat, fever and runny nose after he arrived in Singapore from London on March 18, 2020.

He went to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for a swab test and was admitted after he was found to be Covid-19-positive the next day.

He was later issued an isolation order to be detained and isolated in a room at D’Resort for about a month. He shared a room with a 24-year-old man.

In the early hours of April 18, 2020, Fabian could not sleep and decided to leave D’Resort without permission, in breach of the order.

Closed-circuit television footage shows him leaving his room at 2.55am. He then walked to a fence that separated D’Resort from Pasir Ris Park.

DPP Nair said: “At about 2.58am, the accused stepped on a fire hydrant near the fence and climbed over the fence into Pasir Ris Park.”

Fabian, who was not wearing a mask, had a thermometer with him in anticipation of the twice-daily phone call to check on his temperature.

At around 3am, he sent a text message to his roommate saying: “I sneaked out of D’Resort, will be back shortly. Keep it to yourself.”

At around 11am, an officer called Fabian’s mobile phone to ask for his temperature. Fabian took his temperature with the thermometer and informed the officer, without revealing that he was not in his room, said the DPP.