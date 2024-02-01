Shopee Singapore fails in court bid to stop former senior exec from joining TikTok parent company

SINGAPORE - E-commerce firm Shopee Singapore has failed in court to prevent its former senior employee from joining rival ByteDance, which operates TikTok and TikTok Shop.

Justice Kwek Mean Luck dismissed the platform’s claims to seek interim injunctions to prevent Mr Lim Teck Yong from accepting employment with ByteDance, and to prevent him from soliciting its clients and employees.

In a judgment on Jan 31, the judge said the online shopping platform had failed to prove that its claim that Mr Lim had breached non-competition restriction terms of his employment was not frivolous.

Shopee, which was represented by Mr Clarence Ding Si-Liang and Ms Ariane Kea Tong from JWS Asia Law Corporation, submitted that Mr Lim had acquired information while participating in regular meetings, where the company’s strategies and priorities for all markets were shared and discussed.

Justice Kwek said the argument that this “general knowhow” was the confidential information it seeks to protect would exclude Mr Lim from being employed in all the markets where Shopee was operating, even though these are markets he had no specific information about in the 12 months before he left the company.

“In effect, Lim would simply be restrained from working for any competitor of Shopee who had been in Shopee’s markets.

“I have serious doubts that it could be said that there is a serious question if this would be regarded as reasonable as between the parties or reasonable in the interest of the public,” said the judge.

Justice Kwek also did not grant Shopee its alternative claim to seek a springboard injunction – which prevents former employees from benefitting from unfair advantage – to restrain Mr Lim from accepting employment with any of Shopee’s competitors.

Mr Lim started working for Shopee on Aug 17, 2015.

He signed an agreement that included a non-competition clause, which stated that he would not seek or accept employment with a competitor for 12 months after leaving the company.

Mr Lim also agreed that during that period, he would not solicit business from clients or employees of Shopee’s he had dealings with in the year before leaving the company.

He also undertook a confidentiality agreement.

In the eight years at the company, Mr Lim took on various roles in Shopee, including head of regional operations and head of operations for Shopee Brazil.

After resigning in mid-May 2023, Mr Lim served a two-month notice and left the company on Aug 31, 2023.

He started working for ByteDance on Sept 11, 2023, as a leader in TikTok Shop’s governance and experience team.