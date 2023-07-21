Shell heist: Charges abated for ex-bunker clerk following his death

SINGAPORE - A former bunker clerk said to be linked to a case involving over $5.5 million worth of misappropriated gas oil from Shell’s Pulau Bukom facility has had his charges abated following his death.

This means that Mr Boo Pu Wen’s court proceedings over his 19 charges have come to an end.

His charges were abated following a pre-trial conference on July 7.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times on Friday, defence lawyer Navin Naidu from Dentons Rodyk said that Mr Boo, 55, died in July.

Without revealing details, he added: “Unfortunately, my client passed away due to certain medical complications. His case was in the pre-trial conference stage, and he was not convicted of any of the charges that he faced...the family wishes for some privacy during this period.”

Mr Boo, who used to work for marine fuel supplier Sentek Marine & Trading, was accused of dealing with the misappropriated gas oil between June 2017 and January 2018.

Gas oil is refined crude oil that is often used as fuel and an alternative to diesel in some countries.

He was also accused of multiple counts of corruption and was among three former Sentek bunker clerks who were hauled to court in October 2022.

The other two are Wong Wai Meng, 57, and Wong Kuin Wah, 59, whose cases are still pending.

In an earlier statement, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said that the trio had allegedly helped to receive gas oil which had been misappropriated from Shell Pulau Bukom on board different vessels.

CPIB added that Wong Wai Meng’s case allegedly involved gas oil worth more than $19 million, while the one linked to Wong Kuin Wah is said to involve gas oil worth more than $18 million.

It also said that between February 2018 and January 2021, the three men allegedly received bribes from Sentek’s former managing director Pai Keng Pheng, 59, whose case is also still pending.