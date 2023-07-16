She tolerated abuse, but threat of being sent home triggered maid to stab boss’ mum-in-law

SINGAPORE – Her Myanmar passport said she was 23 years old – the minimum age to work as a domestic worker in Singapore.

Zin Mar Nwe was actually 17 when she arrived here on Jan 5, 2018.

Four months later, on May 10, she started working for her third household – a couple and their two teenage daughters.

Her latest employer, a financial controller identified by the court as Mr S, had hired her because his family’s maid for the past four years was returning home to the Philippines.

By her own accounts, Zin Mar Nwe had no complaints about her working conditions and had no issues interacting with Mr S’ family and her agents.

She woke up at about 5.30am and went to bed at about 11pm. She also made multiple phone calls to her relatives in Myanmar. Part of her $450 monthly salary went towards repaying her loan to the maid agency.

She said she tried to be a good helper, although Mr S and his wife found her “not to be very driven” in doing her chores.

About two weeks after she started work, her employer’s mother-in-law arrived from India on May 26, 2018, to stay with the family for a month.

The 70-year-old woman and the maid had difficulty getting along.

The elderly woman began hitting the maid to get her attention or to reprimand her. Zin Mar Nwe said she was hit when she did not understand what the woman wanted her to do.

At the beginning, the elderly woman used her knuckles to knock the maid on her head and back two to three times a day on average. She later started using objects such as ladles.

The mother-in-law also started returning tit for tat on the many occasions the maid accidentally hurt her.

Once, while the maid was massaging her, the older woman slapped her because she found the massage painful.

On another occasion, the maid had turned on the stove wrongly, resulting in a sudden burst of flames that burned the older woman slightly. The mother-in-law retaliated by pulling the maid’s hand close to the flames.

Yet another time, the maid dropped a spice box cover on the elderly woman’s foot. In response, the woman picked up a hot pan and hit the maid with it.

Zin Mar Nwe felt unappreciated, but tolerated the abuse and did not tell anyone that she was being ill-treated.