She gets no concession as a female in elite police unit

Decked in full tactical gear, Sergeant Fiona (not her real name) is nearly indistinguishable from her male counterparts.

Beyond the uniform, the member of the Police Coast Guard's elite Special Task Squadron (STS) boasts a supreme fitness level that puts her on a par with her fellow officers.

The 30-year-old, who is not allowed to reveal her real name, is a trailblazer in her own right, being one of the first three female officers to join the STS in 2015.

As an officer of the highly classified STS unit, Sgt Fiona is required to intercept high-speed threats and intruders, such as smugglers, illegal immigrants and terrorists, in Singapore's waters.

To make the cut, she had to survive "hell week", a selection process that pushes applicants' physical and mental strength to their limits.

This included carrying a backpack weighing 50kg at all times and plunging into seawater from a height of 8m to instil water confidence in applicants.

"There were no discounts or difference between the women and men. We all carried the same amount of weights to run and climb and we were assessed alongside the male officers," she said.



Sergeant Fiona is one of the first three female officers to join the Police Coast Guard's elite Special Task Squadron in 2015. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The selection process is so gruelling that within the first day, at least five officers out of the total of 20 would be kicked out, she added.

Being part of the pioneer batch of women to join the STS had its fair share of challenges, including fighting the initial stereotypes, said Sgt Fiona.

She added: "At first, some guys thought that girls could not do pull-ups. But now, they see us as equals, like, 'She knows what she's doing; we do not need to step in.'"

When she first joined the Singapore Police Force (SPF) as a Ground Response Force officer eight years ago, some people would refuse to speak to her because of her gender.

"I would let the male officer talk to the person but, in the end, the officer still had to report back to me because I was in charge," she said.

She did not have a smooth start to becoming a police officer.

The Institute of Technical Education graduate in product design was rejected twice, in 2008 and 2009, by SPF.

After her application was finally accepted in 2010, the former freelance track-and-field coach then aspired to make the cut into one of the force's elite specialised units. But the units were not accepting women officers then.

When she heard in 2014 that STS was opening up its selections to women for the first time, she decided to give it a go. Today, she is one of five female officers in the elite police specialist unit.

She hopes more women officers would at least give it a try.

"You'll never know your limits until you do. For me, I've never done anything tougher than this," she said.

Volunteer work gives single mum time to care for son

She is a freelance model, a part-time businesswoman and a full-time single mum to a 13-year-old with special needs.

Yet, Sergeant Siti Zuraily Zainal still manages to find time to be a volunteer police officer who patrols MRT stations and bus interchanges for eight hours once a week.

For two years, she has been a part of the Volunteer Special Constabulary (VSC) scheme. Like regular police officers, volunteers carry firearms and have arrest powers.

Five years ago, women volunteer officers made up about 20 per cent of the VSC. Today, about 30 per cent of the 1,000-strong VSC are women.

For Sgt Siti, 37, an admiration for the profession began at a young age - her father was a police officer.

"I thought he looked smart and cool in the uniform, and whenever I looked at him, I felt safe," she said.

"When I was a kid, I would also pretend to be a patrolling officer, riding my bicycle and wearing the police cap."



Sergeant Siti Zuraily Zainal has been in the Volunteer Special Constabulary scheme for two years. She patrols public transport nodes for eight hours once a week as part of the Public Transport Security Command. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



But her self-doubt stopped her from joining the Singapore Police Force.

After working in the food and beverage industry for about six years, she finally plucked up the courage to apply to become a regular police officer two years ago.

But the training to be a full-time police officer required six to nine months of residential training. As she had to look after her son, she eventually decided the job was not suitable for her.

Instead, she later joined the VSC as "the aim and goal are still there, but there is a flexibility of time".

Compared with regular police officers, VSC officers undergo non-residential training at the Home Team Academy twice a week in the evenings for about six months.

"I can still serve my country and also serve my son," she added with a chuckle.

She later chose to join the Public Transport Security Command because her son, who is autistic, loves trains and other forms of transportation.

Besides patrolling public transportation nodes, she is also involved in high-security events, including the North Korea-US summit and Asean Summit last year.

To keep fit, she goes on 2.4km runs three times a week and is often accompanied by her son, who tags along on his skate scooter.

She said of her volunteer role: "To serve your country is a noble job. To me, it is a form of social responsibility. What you give to people, you will get back in return. Who knows, one day I might need someone's help myself.

"As long as I'm still fit and running, I will serve as a volunteer officer," she added.

Charmaine Ng