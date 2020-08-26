SFA recalls peaches from US due to possible salmonella contamination

SINGAPORE - Some peaches imported from the United States have been recalled after they were potentially linked to an ongoing salmonella outbreak across that country.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Tuesday (Aug 25) that it had told importer Satoyu Trading to recall peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company.

Eating food contaminated with the bacteria salmonella enteritidis can cause diarrhoea, fever, vomiting and abdominal cramps.

A salmonella infection can be fatal to young children, the elderly and those with impaired immune systems, the SFA said.

The recalled peaches may have stickers with these price look-up numbers: 4037, 4038, 4044, 4401, 94037, 94038, 94044, 94401.

Not all peaches with these numbers are supplied by Prima Wawona, however, the SFA noted, adding: "Consumers who are unsure about the brand or variety of their loose peaches should contact the respective retailers."

People who have already eaten these peaches and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

"Consumers may contact the importer at 9066 1290 for inquiries and for exchange or refund of products," the SFA added.

