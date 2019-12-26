Seven years' preventive detention for recalcitrant offender who molested 2 boys

SINGAPORE - A repeat offender who molested two boys about a year after he was last released from prison is back behind bars.

Seyad Sulaiman Maideen Pillai, 53, was handed a seven-year preventive detention (PD) sentence on Thursday (Dec 26).

PD, which is only for repeat offenders who are over 30, imposes the full jail term with no reduction for good behaviour. It can last up to 20 years.

Seyad had earlier been convicted for sexual crimes and twice ordered to undergo corrective training, which is also for repeat offenders without the usual one-third remission for good behaviour. The maximum period is 14 years.

He went through his first corrective training in 1999. He spent five years behind bars and received six strokes of the cane.

The second was handed down in 2012. He was released from prison in March last year.

Seyad's latest offences occurred earlier this year.

He pleaded guilty last month to two counts of molestation involving two boys, whose names and ages have been suppressed by court order.

The court heard that Seyad, who was a cleaner at Far East Plaza, was on a bus at around 7.30am in May when one of the boys boarded on his way to school. The exact date of the offence was not stated.

The boy recognised Seyad as they had interacted earlier that month while on the same bus route.

Seyad beckoned to the boy to approach by patting the seat next to him. When the boy sat down, Seyad took out $2 and gave it to him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Dwayne Lum had earlier said that the boy accepted the money as he did not want to appear rude.

Seyad then stroked the boy's thigh and placed his arm around his shoulder for about five minutes. When Seyad alighted from the bus, he blew a kiss and directed it at the boy.

On June 11, a different boy boarded the same bus service with his 10-year-old sister. They were also on the way to school. The boy sat near the back of the bus, while his sister sat towards the front.

Seyad, who was in the back row, called the boy to come over. Thinking that the man needed help, the boy approached him. Seyad then began stroking his thigh, the court heard.

The child pushed his hand back and stood up to walk away. But before he could leave, Seyad touched him on his lower back and shoulders.

The boy then moved to sit with his sister until the end of their bus ride and called his father to tell him of the incident.

His mother alerted the police the next day. Court documents did not reveal details of where the boys boarded the bus and where they alighted.

Offenders convicted of molestation can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned. Seyad cannot be caned as he is over 50.