Seven charged with murder of man, 31, at Orchard Towers

Seven people were charged yesterday with the murder of a 31-year-old man, who died fol-lowing a brawl at Orchard Towers on Tuesday.

Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 22, and Joel Tan Yun Sheng, Chan Jia Xing and Ang Da Yuan, all 26, were charged in court with one count each of murder with common intention.

Tan Sen Yang, 27, Loo Boon Chong, 25, and Tan Hong Sheng, 22, appeared via video link. The three, who are currently in remand at the Central Police Division in Cantonment Road, are each facing the same charge.

The seven allegedly killed Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass on Tuesday at around 6.25am at the entrance of Orchard Towers.

According to court documents, they were "members of an unlawful assembly whose common object was to cause hurt" to Mr Satheesh.

The accused persons displayed no emotion when the charges were read out to them in court. Only Chan was represented by a lawyer.

More than 20 of their friends and relatives were in court to hear the case.

The police had arrested eight people, including two women, by Tuesday evening for the murder. Investigations are ongoing on the last member of the group, the police said on Wednesday.

The Straits Times had reported earlier that closed-circuit television footage from a shop on the first storey of the building showed Mr Satheesh exchanging blows with some individuals after he approached one of them.

After the group of individuals left, Mr Satheesh stumbled in front of the building's glass doors.

He appeared to be bleeding from his neck as bystanders tried to staunch the blood flow.

He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, but was pronounced dead at 7.25am.

When ST arrived at the scene on Tuesday afternoon, there was a pool of blood as well as a lot of blood-soaked tissues at the building's entrance. The police were seen speaking to people at the Naughty Girl club, and most of the second floor and the building's main entrance were cordoned off.

Storekeepers at Orchard Towers said they had heard shouting and fighting in the early morning, and believed the brawl had started in the club on the second floor of Orchard Towers.

The seven accused will be back in court on July 11, and have been remanded for investigation.

No bail was extended as this is a capital offence.

Offenders convicted of murder will face the death penalty.