Serial stalker filmed students and harassed girls after getting their details in fake surveys

SINGAPORE - A recalcitrant stalker, who filmed students near schools and pestered some of them for personal details, will return to prison after repeating his earlier offences of harassing young girls.

In one of the latest incidents, the court heard that Fong Poh Kuen had obtained the information of more than 500 female students in a single day by conducting a fake survey.

He also secretly filmed girls outside schools by wearing spyglasses – a pair of spectacles that contained pinhole cameras with a video-recording function.

The 46-year-old was on Wednesday sentenced to 18 months’ jail after pleading guilty to a total of 13 charges – three for illegally obtaining personal information, one for causing public nuisance and nine under the Protection from Harassment Act.

On Jan 8, 2020, while Anglo-Chinese Junior College was holding an open house for prospective students, Fong stood in a public area located between Buona Vista MRT and the school.

He had blank forms with him, and he told the students that they were for an education survey. Fong then used the data he collected to stalk three of them.

They included a 16-year-old girl, a recent secondary school graduate, who he messaged about a month later after her junior college application results were released.

Fong had asked her about her choice of schools, but when she realised he was the man who interviewed her in January, she grew paranoid and felt harassed. The victim then blocked his number.

His victims were students from a range of educational institutions, including Temasek Junior College, Tampines Meridian Junior College (TMJC), Dunman High School and Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jeremy Bin said Fong had visited some of these schools to record video footage of the students, either by placing his phone in his breast pocket with the camera facing away from him, or by holding it in his hand at chest height.

These images were then hidden in a password-encrypted mobile application named Vault, which was disguised as a calculator app.

Fong had filmed uniform-wearing students from TMJC while standing near the bus stop opposite Pasir Ris Drive 1 on March 9, 2022, at about 9am. His behaviour was perceived as threatening by a student, who informed the school’s discipline master.

The prosecutor said Fong had harassed TMJC students on five other occasions between April 21, 2021 and March 9, 2022.

“As a result of the accused’s conduct, the management of TMJC informed all of its students, and their parents, to take precaution when entering or leaving school, as they feared for the students’ safety.

“The school then set up a practice for students to leave the school in pairs or groups,” said the prosecutor.