Serial cheat repeatedly baited victims with Rolex watch on Carousell

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Beyond cheating, Foo Siang Wee’s recent crime spree included stealing from his workplace and the illegal sale of access to his Singpass account.

SINGAPORE – A recalcitrant offender who repeatedly conned victims with a fake Rolex listing on Carousell has been jailed once again.

On May 12, Foo Siang Wee, 34, was sentenced to 18 months and 49 days’ jail after pleading guilty to three charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust and selling his Singpass account.

Two additional charges of cheating and giving an unknown person access to his bank account were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that Foo used the same ploy in 2021 to cheat would-be watch buyers on Carousell.

In February 2025, victims came across his listing for a Rolex Submariner “Half Gold” watch for $10,000.

Foo successfully manipulated two of them into handing over $4,000 and $8,000, respectively, by inventing excuses, such as claiming his wife needed to see the cash before he could hand over the watch.

He cut off contact shortly after he received the money.

Beyond cheating, Foo’s recent crime spree included stealing from his workplace and the illegal sale of access to his Singpass account.

While working as a foodcourt manager at the Koufu outlet in Toa Payoh’s HDB Hub in January and February 2025, Foo stole more than $29,000.

When he was discovered, Foo apologised and promised to return the money. Instead, he became uncontactable.

Additionally, in November 2023, Foo responded to a Telegram advertisement and handed over his Singpass details to an unknown person.

Though he was promised a payout of $400 to $500, he never received the money.

Foo gambled away all his ill-gotten gains before being arrested on March 24, 2025.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nivethaa Ravintharan also highlighted that Foo is a serial offender who has been committing property and cheating offences since 2016.

His criminal history includes a 2021 conviction for using the same Rolex scheme to cheat victims out of $7,000, as well as a separate scam in 2018 involving Marina Bay Sands hotel packages.

During the May 12 sentencing, the court considered ordering compensation for Foo’s recent victims.

But the judge ultimately did not make the order, noting that Foo has been unemployed for some time and lacked the financial means to repay the stolen money.

For cheating, Foo could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined.