Fuel supplier Sentek Marine charged with acquiring over $80m in gas oil linked to Shell Bukom heist

Sentek was handed 42 charges under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act. PHOTO: SENTEK.COM.SG
Wong Shiying
Updated
Published
30 min ago

SINGAPORE - Bunkering firm Sentek Marine & Trading was on Thursday charged in court with acquiring marine gas oil worth more than US$56 million (S$80.6 million) that was misappropriated from Shell's facility in Pulau Bukom.

Sentek, one of Singapore's biggest marine fuel suppliers, was handed 42 charges under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act.

The firm allegedly received 118,131 metric tonnes of marine gas oil on its vessels between August 2014 and January 2018 despite knowing it was the ill-gotten gains of criminal activity.

Sentek denied all charges and intends to claim trial.

If convicted, the firm can be fined up to $1 million for each charge it faces.

In August this year, Sentek founder Pai Keng Pheng, 59, was separately handed 43 charges under the Act.

Sentek allegedly acquired the marine gas oil with Pai's consent while he was its managing director.

He is also said to have abetted the obstruction of the course of justice by instigating one of the parties involved to instruct a witness to give false information to investigators.

Pai was previously handed 40 charges of bribery and obstructing the course of justice in October last year. He now faces 83 charges in total.

Sentek and Pai's cases will be heard again on Friday.

