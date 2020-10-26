Sensors help police trainees hone firing skills

After missing the target completely on her first few attempts, police trainee Noorafidah Mohamed Nasar found herself dreading shooting sessions.

But with the help of a new sensor-based training system, she is now eager to work on her shooting skills at the firing range.

During a media demonstration of the Enhanced Live Firing Range System (Elfras) last Wednesday, Sergeant Noorafidah, 27, recalled her initial lack of confidence and the vast improvements she made after using the new system.

"Most of the first-time shooters were like that... I didn't want to do it anymore (but) the trainers encouraged me to keep on trying because if I don't try, I will not know how well I can do. Now, I'm more confident than before."

Elfras, which is for pistols and was developed by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Home Team Science and Technology Agency, uses sensors to capture weapon handling, breathing, shooting posture, gaze and visual alignment.

For example, a sensor attached to the pistol tracks the weapon's movement before, during and after the trigger is pulled, while another sensor, worn like a pair of spectacles, tracks eye movement to see if the trainee blinks while firing.

The system is then able to provide real-time feedback once the round has been fired. These tips include "heeling, anticipating recoil" or "too much or too little trigger finger". A trainer on site will then pinpoint where exactly the trainees went wrong in their technique.

SPF Superintendent Joseph Yoong Chun Yeon said: "Right now, trainers are only able to, based on their experience as well as their observations, identify certain gaps as well as shortcomings of the trainee. With the use of technology such as Elfras, we are able to capture objective data."

Supt Yoong is also head of the instructional technology division of SPF's training and capability development department.

Sgt Noorafidah is one of the trainees who have tested the system during its trial phase, which began in June this year and will run until February. More than 200 trainees will take part in the trial.

"I'm very lucky I got to try the Elfras, so the instructor knows what I need to improve on," she said.