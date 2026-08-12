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Sengkang mosque employee charged after he allegedly took more than $14k from donation boxes

Mohamed Muhaimin Mohamed Sulaiman was charged with criminal breach of trust on Aug 12.

SINGAPORE – A senior finance executive at the Al-Mawaddah Mosque in Compassvale Bow in Sengkang has been charged after he allegedly misappropriated more than $14,000 from donation boxes there.

On Aug 12, Mohamed Muhaimin Mohamed Sulaiman, 42, was handed one count of criminal breach of trust.

He is accused of committing the offence on at least 15 occasions between Feb 6 and May 15.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said that upon discovering the matter, the mosque promptly reviewed CCTV footage, made a police report and informed MUIS.

Muhaimin was then suspended from all duties.

A MUIS spokesperson said: “MUIS and our mosques take our responsibility to safeguard the donations and funds entrusted to us by the community seriously.

“We have measures in place, including financial controls, audits and CCTV monitoring, and will continue to strengthen our processes, including greater use of digital payments and regular education of staff and volunteers on their responsibilities and the safeguards in place.”

The spokesperson also said that MUIS will not comment further on the case as the matter is before the courts.

In a statement on Aug 11, the police said that officers received a report about the case on May 16.

Muhaimin’s bail has been set at $10,000 and his case will be mentioned again in court on Sept 16.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined.