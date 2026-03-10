Selling ‘Oripas’ trading card packs might be criminal, police will investigate reports: MHA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Oripas, short for “original packs”, are not official products but are seller-made blind packs marketed as a low-cost chance at high-value cards.

SINGAPORE – The sale of seller-made blind trading card packs might be an offence if they involve cheating or illegal gambling.

And the police will investigate if reports are lodged.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that depending on the facts of the case, sellers of Oripas may be committing cheating or illegal gambling offences.

Oripas are made by third parties and sold as a form of lottery, marketed as a low-cost chance at high-value cards.

Sellers repack trading cards of varying values into blind packs sold at a premium, with claims of high-value chances that are difficult to verify.

Ultimately, buyers often end up with cards worth far less than what they paid for.

ST previously reported about the rampant proliferation of Oripas in the trading card community here.

Prices of such packs range from a few dollars to several hundreds each, often promising buyers a shot at rare, valuable trading cards allegedly worth thousands.

Under the Gambling Control Act, those who conduct unapproved games of chance and lotteries can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $500,000 for a first offence, and up to 10 years’ jail and a $700,000 fine for a repeat offence.

Those who induce individuals under the age of 18 to gamble can be jailed for up to six years and fined up to $300,000.

Several hobbyists had contacted ST after it was reported that trading card packs will be regulated to manage gambling risks involving blind boxes, with details expected around mid-2026 .

Many said Oripas should be banned due to the gambling and scam risks they pose.