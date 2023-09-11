Second jail term for ‘Badge Lady’ over offences including failing to wear mask in Orchard Road

SINGAPORE – Phoon Chiu Yoke, better known as “Badge Lady”, was sentenced to nine weeks’ jail and a fine of $3,000 on Monday, for offences that included repeatedly failing to wear a mask in Orchard Road amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2022.

This will be her second stint behind bars over similar offences, as she was earlier sentenced to 16 weeks’ jail in September 2021.

The latest offences were committed after her release from jail.

Before handing down the sentence, District Judge Tan Jen Tse noted that Phoon is a recalcitrant offender.

He also found that she was unremorseful and unrepentant. “She had not learnt her lesson,” he added.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Heershan Kaur had urged the court on Monday to sentence Phoon to between eight and 14 weeks’ jail, and a fine of between $2,000 and $3,000.

The prosecutor said that Phoon was a serial offender who had committed the acts in 2022 when the Covid-19 pandemic was still rife.

Stressing that the offender cannot be allowed to make a mockery of the measures to deal with the pandemic, the prosecutor said: “(Her) cavalier attitude towards Covid-19 was appalling.”

Phoon, 56, who had served 12 years in the Republic of Singapore Navy as one of its pioneer female naval commanding officers and was not represented by a lawyer in court, pleaded for a fine on Monday.

She told the judge that there was no need for a deterrent sentence and added: “The offences are no longer offences today.”

Without revealing details, she said that she is medically unfit to be in prison and that her earlier duties with the Singapore Armed Forces should be taken into consideration.

Phoon also said that she had a clean record while serving the navy.

After a trial, the judge had convicted her on Aug 11, 2023, of three charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act and one charge under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Phoon was not wearing a mask at the Mandarin Gallery in Orchard Road from 3.02pm to 3.04pm on March 6, 2022.

She committed a similar offence while walking past a Victoria’s Secret shop in Orchard Road between 3.35pm and 3.37pm that day.