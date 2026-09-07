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Second former EM Services project manager charged with corruption; he allegedly took $50k

This is the second graft case linked to EM Services that has appeared before the courts.

SINGAPORE – A former senior project manager of a property maintenance company co-owned by the Housing Board has been charged in court over a bribe of $50,000 linked to a contract with the then West Coast Town Council .

Ng Yin Hong was previously employed by EM Services, which, according to its website, is jointly owned by HDB and Keppel Management.

The 56-year-old was on Sept 7 handed a single graft charge. The man who allegedly gave him the money was handed the same charge in court.

Ng Choon Mong, 61, was a director of Atlas Maintenance when he was said to have bribed Ng Yin Hong to advance the firm’s business interests in repairs and redecoration works with the town council.

The offence allegedly took place in February 2023.

Ng Yin Hong was separately charged with one count of dealing with the benefits of his purported criminal conduct.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said in a statement that Ng Yin Hong allegedly used $12,500 of the ill-gotten gains to cover his family’s expenses between February and April 2023.

His case will be mentioned again in court on Oct 5. Ng Choon Mong’s pre-trial conference will take place on Oct 19.

This is the second graft case linked to EM Services that has appeared before the courts.

On Aug 21, Phua Gim Chuan was charged with four counts of graft and two counts of dealing with the benefits of his purported criminal conduct.

The 63-year-old was working as a senior project manager at EM Services when he allegedly agreed to accept $220,000 in bribes from senior executives of three companies.

The bribes were allegedly linked to contracts involving Holland-Bukit Panjang, Sembawang and Sengkang town councils.