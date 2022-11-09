Second attacker in Boon Lay wedding slashing pleads guilty

SINGAPORE - A second man on Wednesday admitted to his role in an attack at a wedding party in Boon Lay that left two victims injured.

The offender, 20, cannot be named as he was around 14 years old when he first got involved in secret society-related activities in 2016.

Those who commit offences before they turn 18 are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The court has called for a report to assess the offender’s suitability for reformative training.

Offenders given reformative training will be detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that can include counselling and foot drills.

The offender will be sentenced on Nov 30.

His friend and accomplice, Muhammad Sajid Saleem, also 20, pleaded guilty on Nov 2 to one count each of being a secret society member and voluntarily causing grievous hurt with weapons.

Sajid will be sentenced on Nov 23.

Two months before the attack, Sajid became infuriated in February 2022 after his then girlfriend messaged a man identified as Mr Praveen Raj Chanthiran, 23.

Sajid called Mr Praveen to tell him not to contact the woman, sparking verbal disputes over the phone.

Sajid then planned an attack against Mr Praveen after an argument in late March.

On April 5, Sajid told his friend, who was convicted on Wednesday, that he wanted to attack Mr Praveen, who would be in Boon Lay for a friend’s wedding.

Sajid and his fellow secret society member then bought two bread knives that were about 23.5cm long before heading to Block 175 Boon Lay Drive with the weapons on April 6.