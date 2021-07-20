Sec 1 student allegedly killed by Sec 4 student in school

A Secondary 1 student of River Valley High School (RVHS) was allegedly killed by a Secondary 4 student at the school yesterday.

The police were called at about 11.40am and found the 13-year-old with multiple wounds at a toilet in the school at Boon Lay. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The 16-year-old alleged assailant was arrested for his suspected involvement in the teen's death.

An axe was seized by the police, who are still investigating the motive for the assault. Early investigations showed that the two teens are not known to each other.

The Secondary 4 student is to be charged with murder today, and is expected to be remanded for a psychiatric assessment.

Under the Criminal Procedure Code, those under 18 who commit capital crimes are sentenced to life imprisonment, and must serve a minimum period of 20 years before being considered for release.

The police urged the public not to speculate out of respect for those involved.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing released a statement on Facebook yesterday, saying his ministry is working closely with the Singapore Police Force on the investigations.

"We are all shocked to receive news of the tragic incident at River Valley High School," he said, adding that the safety and well-being of students and staff are of paramount importance.

A joint statement by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and RVHS said they were deeply saddened by the loss of one of their students, and have extended their fullest support to his family.

The statement added that the school has reached out to "students, parents and staff to provide counselling support and the necessary assistance to ensure their well-being".

"The safety of our students is of paramount importance, and MOE works closely with schools to ensure campus security. As police investigations are ongoing, we are unable to comment further," the statement continued.

Reporting by Kok Yufeng, David Sun and Jean Iau