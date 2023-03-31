SEA Games squash gold medallist charged with offences including drink driving

SINGAPORE - SEA Games squash gold medallist Vivian Rhamanan was on Friday charged with drink driving and driving without due care following a traffic accident in 2022.

Vivian, 37, has won three gold medals to date. He was part of a duo who won the men’s jumbo doubles during the 2017 Kuala Lumpur edition. He also won a gold medal in a similar event at the 2015 edition in Singapore.

The former owner of the Singapore Squash Academy is accused of failing to have proper control of a car as he was driving it along Sembawang Hills Drive shortly before 10am on May 21, 2022.

An accident then occurred after the car allegedly encroached into the path of another car that was going in the opposite direction.

Vivian was then said to have 82 milligrams of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The limit is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

His case has been adjourned to Sept 26.

For drink driving, a first-time offender can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to a year.

A repeat offender can be fined up to $20,000 and jailed for up to two years.