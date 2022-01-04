Scoot investigating after video circulates online showing party on plane

The video was circulating online a few days ago.
SINGAPORE - A video circulating online of two shirtless and maskless men and a woman in a flight attendant uniform has prompted Scoot to launch an investigation, the airline confirmed on Tuesday (Jan 4).

About 15 seconds long, the video appears to have been shot in a plane and also shows more than 10 small bottles of alcohol on a seat tray table.

The woman in uniform, which looks similar to that worn by the airline's cabin crew, is seen donning disposable gloves, a face shield and mask.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Scoot spokesman said that investigations are being carried out.

"Scoot treats the safety and well-being of passengers and crew with utmost importance. We are aware of the edited video posted to social media, and are investigating to ascertain the facts."

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News said the video was circulating online a few days ago.

In the clip, one of the men can be seen holding a bottle in one hand while drinking from a cup. The other man appears to be dancing while the woman signals for them to be quiet.

In another shot, several empty bottles of wine and cups can be seen on a tray table.

The video does not show anyone else on the plane and it is unclear where it was shot.

