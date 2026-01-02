Scoot cabin crew member pocketed nearly $40k in cash earnings from sale of food, drinks on flights

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A cabin crew member with Scoot airline misappropriated nearly $40,000 in cash earnings from the sale of food and beverages on board flights over 366 occasions between July 2023 and March 2025.

Luqman Hakim Shahfawi, 31, who was also a complex leader with the low-cost carrier at the time of the offences, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust involving more than $22,000.

A second similar charge relating to the remaining amount of nearly $18,000 will be considered during his sentencing.

The Straits Times has contacted Scoot to find out if he is still working for it.

Luqman’s actions started when he lost two bags containing money from passengers who had bought food and drinks.

Worried that his supervisors would discover the loss, he later decided to keep the cash collected from the sale of in-flight food and drinks after he was not confronted over the matter.

He eventually confessed to his deeds.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Janessa Phua told the court that as a complex leader, Luqman supervised the other cabin crew members.

He also collated payments from the sale of food and beverages on board flights.

When passengers bought them, they could pay either by cash or card.

The cash collected would then be placed inside a “Brinks bag”, a bag for holding cash, the court heard.

At the end of each flight, the complex leader would do a tally of the items sold and the sales returns, and record them in software used by Scoot.

After that, he or she would take the “Brinks bag” to the Scoot office and deposit the money into a safe within 48 hours of the flight.

Court documents stated that in 2023, Luqman lost two “Brinks bags” after a flight, but did not report the matter to his supervisors.

“Subsequently, (he) decided to keep the ‘Brinks bags’ and their cash proceeds after all his flights because he was worried that his supervisors would discover the loss of the first two bags,” said DPP Phua .

“When his supervisors failed to confront him for not depositing the cash proceeds from the subsequent ‘Brinks bags’, the accused continued to keep the ‘Brinks bags’ after each flight.”

On 156 occasions between July 2023 and March 2024, Luqman pocketed nearly $18,000 in cash earnings from the sale of food and beverages on board flights.

He committed a similar offence involving more than $22,000 in total on 210 occasions between April 2024 and March 2025.

Investigations revealed that he used the money to repay his debts to unlicensed moneylenders.

Luqman later came clean about his offences and a Scoot representative alerted the police on March 20, 2025. Court documents did not disclose what had spurred him to do so.

He was arrested the next day.

Luqman’s mitigation and sentencing will take place on Feb 3.