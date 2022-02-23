Scammers are using QR codes, including for Singpass, in their ploys

SINGAPORE - Scammers have diversified to include using QR codes to dupe victims, with the police warning of two new scams involving the barcode.

Sengkang Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) on Wednesday (Feb 23) warned of a scam involving a printed flier of a Grab food voucher giveaway and a QR code. The QR code leads to a request for personal details.

Grab clarified that it did not create the flier and does not have promotions that require users to scan a QR code to redeem vouchers, said the NPC.

This comes after the police said on Tuesday that a Singpass QR code scam has surfaced in which victims are asked to fill out surveys in exchange for a monetary reward.

The scammers would send victims a Singpass QR code claiming that the victims had to verify their identity and accept the rewards, but the QR code is, in fact, a screenshot of a legitimate online service seeking authentification.

Many websites, including those of government agencies, telecoms companies, insurance firms and banks authenticate their services using Singpass.

By scanning the QR code and authorising the transaction, victims would be tricked into giving the scammers access to these online services.

Observers The Straits Times spoke to said QR code scanning on its own is safe when transactions on websites and cashier counters are initiated by the user, but they urged the public to exercise caution and not to scan a QR code sent by an unknown person on a messaging platform.

Mr Amos Tan, assistant director of Singapore Polytechnic's School of Business, told ST that customers might develop a fear of making online transactions, but this should not affect the sales of merchants as they can pivot to other payment methods.

"Scammers tend to move from one form of payment or method of collecting personal data to others once the method has been widely reported on and people know to look out for them... I don't believe sales will be affected but the method of transactions might be, in terms of where they take place," he said.

Mr Tan added that businesses could offer customers who are fearful of paying online the option of transacting in person.

They could also alert clients to phishing scams and send out messages to remind them that the company would not ask for personal details over the phone, he said.

Payment platforms that ST contacted urged users of the QR code function to check the beneficiary or merchant details and the transacted amount before authorising payment.

Mr Keith Chen, general manager of payment app Fave, said it was a shame that scammers are using a convenient tool to trick consumers.