Scammers posing as school employees dupe paint firms into buying stock from fake suppliers

SINGAPORE – Painting firms in Singapore have been falling prey to scammers impersonating school staff and tricking them into making advance payments to fake suppliers.

On Friday, the police issued a warning about scammers who pose as school employees when they call or text painting companies to ask for paint types or painting supplies to be delivered at short notice.

As the victims often do not have the required stock on hand to fulfil these requests, the scammers would provide them the contact details of fake suppliers.

In some cases, the scammers have gone as far as sending forged screenshots that show funds being transferred to the victim’s bank account by their “school” as a deposit for the orders.

The victims then reach out to the fake suppliers to place orders for the items and pay in full via PayNow or bank transfer.

They would discover that they have been duped when the actual school refuses to pay them for the fictitious job, or when the paint supplies are not delivered, or when the “school staff members” become uncontactable, or all of the above.

In August, the owner of a zi char stall in Ang Mo Kio was a victim of a similar scam when he lost about $27,000 to a scammer who posed as a teacher making a reservation for nine tables.

The scammer also asked for a specific brand of red wine on behalf of his school’s principal, telling the stall owner to buy it from a supplier. Both the scammer and supplier eventually became uncontactable.

The police have urged business owners to adopt several precautionary measures to protect themselves from being scammed.

These include adding and setting security features like two-factor or multifactor authentication for banks, social media, Singpass accounts, and setting transaction limits on internet banking transactions, including PayNow.

Business owners are also advised to check for scam signs with official sources such as the Scam Shield WhatsApp bot or the scam alert website.