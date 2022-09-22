Scam victim told to fake hostage situation, smear ketchup on himself to scare mum

SINGAPORE - A 16-year-old Chinese national was tricked into staging a hostage situation to frighten his mother after he was accused of smuggling contraband cigarettes to Singapore and other offences.

In late August, Ethan (not his real name), who is studying in Singapore, received a call from a bogus "Ministry of Health" here accusing him of spreading Covid-19 rumours in China and the smuggling offence.

Knowing he was innocent, he refuted the accusations, but the caller then told him his mother could have given his personal data to malicious actors who committed those crimes using his identity.

The caller added that the "China police" would contact him for further investigations.

When the "China police" called him, Ethan was told that his mother was involved in money laundering and was asked to stage a hostage situation to get her to confess.

Though Ethan, who is close to his mother, did not believe that she would implicate him or was involved in money laundering, the Secondary 3 student was afraid of the consequences of the law and agreed to stage the hostage situation.

During a media interview on Wednesday, he said: "I knew I had never committed those crimes. But I was scared that if I didn't comply (with the police), I wouldn't be able to return to China... I was scared I would go to jail."

He said he was also worried for his mother as "money laundering is a serious crime in China".

In China, anyone convicted of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years and faces a fine of between 5 per cent and 20 per cent of the sum laundered.

The scammers told Ethan not to communicate with anyone while "police investigations" were ongoing.

On Sept 12, he was instructed to leave his student hostel to stage the hostage situation. The scammers arranged for a vehicle to take him to an unknown location to film a video of himself with his hands bound on a sofa.

To make the video more realistic, Ethan was instructed to buy ketchup from a nearby mall and smear it all over himself to make it look as though he was injured. He also stuck bandages on his body.

Ethan said: "I thought it was very strange (to do so), but I had no evidence it was a scam. I did not dare to ask for help or tell anyone because I believed there would be serious consequences."

The scammers later sent the video to Ethan's mother in China and demanded a 1 million yuan (S$200,000) ransom in exchange for Ethan's safe return.

It is not known how they had her contact details and Ethan's personal particulars.