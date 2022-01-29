When you hear the four-letter word "scam", what comes to mind?
People being cheated of their money buying something they would never get.
When you hear the four-letter word "scam", what comes to mind?
People being cheated of their money buying something they would never get.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 29, 2022, with the headline Scam scourge: How can we fight it? . Subscribe