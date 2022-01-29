E-commerce fraud and love scams: Commentary

Scam scourge: How can we fight it?

If it looks like the bad guys are winning, then it's time to take up arms as a community - stay informed, keep alert, look out for one another

Deputy News Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When you hear the four-letter word "scam", what comes to mind?

People being cheated of their money buying something they would never get.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 29, 2022, with the headline Scam scourge: How can we fight it? . Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top