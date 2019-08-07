SBS Transit, SIA among local brands warning of online scams trading on their names

SINGAPORE - Well-known Singapore companies - including SBS Transit (SBST), Lazada and Singapore Airlines - are warning consumers to be on their guard against online scams which are using their brand names to try and dupe victims out of money.

Police reports have been made and The Straits Times understands that scammers have already claimed at least one victim, while other targets have had narrow escapes.

One woman was asked to part with $2,000 after responding to a text message purportedly from transport company SBST which asked her a series of questions.

She was then asked to pick a prize and chose a mobile phone - before being asked to pay the $2,000 for shipping.

Civil servant Lie Tien Ee, 27, said his mother almost lost money in a similar fashion: "She just received the SMS and almost entered her credit number into the link.

"It was only when she asked if I wanted the 'prize' when I got suspicious about it and looked carefully at the SMS and link. We were this close to giving our money to scammers away."

ComfortDelGro, which owns SBST, posted a message on Facebook to warn consumers about the scam. It has also lodged a police report.

An SBST spokesman said: "This is the first time that SBS Transit's name has been used in an effort to scam members of the public. We view this seriously.

"We are also posting an alert on our various communication platforms so that the public can be made aware of this scam, which we have no part in and neither does it originate from us. Members of the public who have received the scam message should delete it immediately without opening the link.

"Those who have disclosed credit card details or made fund transfers should contact their banks immediately to cancel the transaction and file a police report."

In May, the police issued a warning about a series of scams involving fake Lazada campaigns taking place on Instagram.

Scammers would pretend to be friends or followers of their targets on Instagram, and would message them claiming they would help them sign up for a Lazada campaign to win money.

The fake campaigns had names such as "Lazada Campaign", "Lazada Raffle", "Lazada Gift Money" and "Lazada Lucky Draw".

The scammers would ask victims for their contact numbers and photos of their credit or debit cards, as well as the one-time passwords for their bank accounts.

The victims realised they had been cheated after discovering unauthorised card transactions on their accounts.

A spokesman for e-commerce portal Lazada said on Tuesday (Aug 6): "It has come to our attention that there is a scam surfacing in Singapore impersonating Lazada. Individuals targeted may receive an SMS/WhatsApp message claiming they have won a prize from Lazada and should collect their winnings via a link.

"The SMS/WhatsApp messages in question are not genuine and do not originate from Lazada. Those targeted are advised not to click on any links nor share any personal information."

The company posted a notice on its Facebook page to warn customers, and said it has prepared its "customer service channels to handle responses accordingly".

Singapore Airlines likewise has also displayed a notice on its own website to warn of scams.

It said: "It has come to our attention that there are e-mails, text messages and phone calls that claim to be from Singapore Airlines, which inform recipients that they have been selected for a draw, have won air tickets or other prizes, or are eligible for a refund or contest, before proceeding to request for their personal data.

"To appear more authentic, such callers are also able to modify their caller ID to imitate our official telephone numbers."

The airline said anyone who has received such messages and who wish to verify their authenticity can contact SIA with details.

The Straits Times reported on Tuesday that newspapers such as itself, The New Paper, The Business Times and Lianhe Zaobao have also been used by scammers, who post fake articles on international stars and personalities to fool people into putting their money into various investment schemes.

Additional reporting by Prisca Ang