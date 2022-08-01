Samwoh Corp fined $10,000 for unauthorised flying of drone

SINGAPORE - Construction and engineering company Samwoh Corp was fined $10,000 after one of its employees flew drones on several occasions while unauthorised to do so.

The court heard that Mr Fong Woei Jiun, 45, was tasked with operating an unmanned aircraft to take aerial photos of a construction site at Tampines Avenue 10. The pictures were to be provided to Samwoh Corp's clients to show them the progress of the works.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sunil Nair said that the firm was aware that permits were needed to use the drone.

On Sept 4, 2021, Mr Fong went to the site and flew a DJI Mavic 2 Pro for a total of 30 minutes to take aerial photographs .

The drone was detected by the authorities and a police report was made.

Investigations showed that Mr Fong had forgotten to seek clearance from the Republic of Singapore Air Force to operate the drone that morning, and that he did not realise his previous permits had expired days before.

The firm was also unaware of the details of the permits as it had left it to Mr Fong to ensure its works complied with the law, as he was familiar with the use of drones.

Following the incident, Mr Fong informed project director Thoo Keng Hong, 51, that its use of drones was being investigated by the authorities.

Mr Fong was relieved of his duties as a project manager two days later and replaced by Mr Lu Chendi, 32.

Mr Fong left the company on Oct 9.

On Oct 1, Mr Fong informed Mr Lu - now in charge - that he would be going to the site to take one last round of photographs to provide updates.

After getting clearance from the authorities, Mr Fong flew the device for 16 minutes at a height of 265ft to get a better view of the site.

But this was beyond the maximum permitted altitude of 150ft, breaching the conditions of the permit, said the DPP.