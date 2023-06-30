Safety lapses led to death of trainer at Police Coast Guard HQ: Coroner

SINGAPORE - Multiple safety lapses led to the death of a Police Coast Guard (PCG) trainer, who fell into the water and was struck by the propeller of a safety craft.

Coroner Christopher Goh said this in his report dated June 21.

Mr Ong Siang Thai was the conducting officer of a dive training session on July 20, 2022, which was held at the PCG’s headquarters at Brani Base.

The incident happened as the 56-year-old was preparing the safety craft and loading diving equipment onto the craft. The trainees were nearby and readying their dive gear.

Mr Ong’s colleague, Mr Melvin Tan, saw the trainer in a half-squat position and cranking the engine of the outboard motor of the safety craft.

This was less than ideal for balance compared to a seated position, said the coroner. But he added that the final position when cranking the engine is up to the person steering the boat.

At some point, there was an over-throttling of the engine, which caused the craft to jerk. Mr Tan saw Mr Ong lose his balance and footage captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) system showed him falling backwards into the water.

The footage also showed the craft hitting the wall of a pontoon and circling back towards Mr Ong. He was then seen swimming towards the oncoming craft, which went over him.

The trainees, who were in a nearby hangar, heard the loud revving of the engine and Mr Tan’s shout for help. They rushed out and saw him in the safety craft with a body floating beside it.

Several officers then jumped into the water and found Mr Ong stuck to the boat’s propeller. A knife, which was found on Mr Ong, was used to cut him free.

He was still breathing but had suffered numerous wounds on his body.

The officers pulled Mr Ong out of the water and carried him to the hangar. A medic, who was undergoing a different course nearby, tried to resuscitate him.

There were deep cuts across his mouth that extended to the neck region, and he had multiple cuts across his chest.

At about 11.30am, the police were informed and a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance arrived soon after.

By then, Mr Ong was not breathing and no pulse could be detected. His skin was cool to the touch.