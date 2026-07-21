SAF captain charged with possessing sexually explicit child abuse materials

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Court documents did not disclose if the sexually explicit child abuse materials were pictures or videos.

SINGAPORE - A captain with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has been charged with possessing at least eight sexually explicit child abuse materials and 20 obscene films.

Dylan Yoon Ker Tern was charged in court on July 15.

The 26-year-old is accused of committing the offences in a Geylang East flat on Aug 21, 2025.

Court documents did not disclose if the sexually explicit child abuse materials were pictures or videos.

In a statement to The Straits Times on July 21, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said that Yoon has been suspended from all duties.

A spokesperson added: “(SAF) holds its service personnel to high standards of discipline and integrity. Service personnel found to have committed offences will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“As court proceedings are ongoing, (we are) unable to comment further on the case at this juncture.”

Yoon is represented by lawyers Kalidass Murugaiyan and Kanthan Raghavendra from Kalidass Law Corporation.

His case will be mentioned again in court on Aug 12.

For being in possession of sexually explicit child abuse materials, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned.

And for possessing obscene films, an offender can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $20,000 or both.