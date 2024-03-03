S’porean’s fatal accident in Batam: Go-kart circuit lacks safety features, say patrons

SINGAPORE - Karting enthusiasts who have frequented circuits in Batam say venues there lack basic safety features, such as proper track safety barriers and full-face helmets.

Mr Lai, who visited Golden City Go-Kart in Batam in 2019 with his family, claimed there was no safety briefing before the 15-minute ride.

The 41-year-old engineer, who declined to give his full name, said participants were given hairnets, and told to pick their helmets.

“We had to pick out helmets from a rack, but I could tell they were not proper helmets,” he said, adding that most lacked a face shield and were open-faced, which meant they lacked jaw protection.

“It was straight to the karts after. The only thing I remember was the staff telling us that the right pedal was for acceleration, and the left was for braking,” said Mr Lai, who contacted The Straits Times after a friend alerted him to news reports of an accident at Golden City Go-Kart on Feb 21, which claimed the life of Ms Arini Mohamed Adinan.

The Singaporean was killed the day after she turned 33, when her kart crashed at high speed into a barrier lined with tyres.

Mr Lai said he booked a pair of two-seater karts when he was at the circuit. His wife was in one with their son, then six, while he took the wheel of the second kart with his five-year-old son.

Despite the lack of a security briefing, he decided to go ahead with the ride as he had prior experience at other tracks.

After about 15 minutes on the track, they returned to the pit area. Mr Lai said that as his wife and six-year-old son were getting out of their kart, another kart crashed into them.

“I heard some screams from the crowd, and saw a kart coming into the pit area at high speed,” he said, adding that the driver did not appear to slow down.

The older boy was hurt and needed medical attention. As he was attending to his son’s bleeding and swollen leg, he overheard the driver of the other kart saying the brakes did not work.

“The operators took my son, wife and me to a nearby clinic on a motorbike. The clinic said we likely needed an X-ray, but they didn’t have the facilities, so they referred us to a hospital,” he said.

The X-ray was inconclusive, and the family made the decision to return to Singapore to seek further treatment. Mr Lai took his son to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital for treatment, and he was told there was no fracture.

“The doctor said we were quite fortunate. He told us that sometimes the bones in younger children have not fused together yet, which makes recovery easier.”

He said, in hindsight, he should not have gone ahead with the booking.