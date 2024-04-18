S’pore schools to include anti-drug message in curriculum amid spike in drug abuse among youth

SINGAPORE - The Republic is taking its anti-drug drive to classrooms amid reports showing a spike in young drug abusers, including teenagers who started using illicit substances before turning 18.

Speaking on April 18 at an anti-drug seminar, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said Singapore is concerned with the rise in young drug abusers.

“In Singapore, young drug abusers below 30 form around 27 per cent of our total drug abusers,” he said.

Figures from the Central Narcotics Bureau also showed that there was a near 17 per cent increase in young drug abusers arrested in 2023, compared with in 2022.

“Our schools will be extending preventive drug education to other subjects in the school curricula.

“In the institutes of higher learning (IHLs), these messages will be reinforced at various junctures, such as orientation sessions and pre-departure briefings for overseas trips,” said Associate Professor Faishal, who was speaking at the Harm Prevention Seminar.

The event, held at the Furama Riverfront Hotel, was organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Prof Faishal said that a whole-of-community effort is needed to shape young people’s attitudes about drugs and tackle increasingly pervasive and liberal views on illicit substance use.

Citing a 2023 Institute of Mental Health study, which showed that 4 in 10 drug abusers in Singapore had started abusing drugs before the age of 18, Prof Faishal said a lack of maturity at this developmental stage can make young people susceptible to influence.

“They may feel that there is no harm to try, and that they can always stop when they want to.

“We are surrounded by sensationalised narratives and misinformation about drugs. There is an urgent need for robust, credible research to shed light on drug harms and counter these narratives,” said Prof Faishal.

To this end, he said MHA is conducting studies with IHLs to understand the various factors for drug abuse, including biological, psychological as well as social factors.

“For instance, MHA is currently working with Nanyang Technological University to understand the various factors influencing youth drug abuse.

“These studies will provide us with research-based evidence to help us strengthen our drug prevention and rehabilitation efforts,” he said.

During a panel discussion at the same event, Prof Faishal said that, like other parents, he has conversations with his children about drug use as well.