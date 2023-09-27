RWS fined $95,000 for failing to perform customer due diligence measures

SINGAPORE – Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) was fined a total of $95,000 in the last financial year for breaching casino control regulations by not doing proper checks on its customers.

Between April 2022 and March 2023, the integrated resort was fined $20,000 for failing to perform customer due diligence measures, and $75,000 for failing to perform enhanced customer due diligence measures, said the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA).

In its annual report published online on Tuesday, GRA said it had also suspended the licence of Ceylon Sports Club for one month.

This was over the club’s failure to comply with regulatory requirements relating to the screening and registration of people and prevention of entry of excluded people.

GRA, a statutory board under the Ministry of Home Affairs, was inaugurated on Aug 16, 2022.

It replaces the Casino Regulatory Authority (CRA), which was established in 2008 to oversee Singapore’s two integrated resorts, RWS and Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

In the previous financial year, RWS was fined $200,000 in total by CRA for failing to perform customer due diligence measures.

It was also fined $75,000 for failing to implement a system of internal controls approved by an authority.

The highest amount of fines handed out by CRA in the last 10 years was between April 2018 and March 2019.

During that period, RWS was hit with $730,000 in fines, and MBS had to cough up $15,000 for various breaches.

The Straits Times has reached out to GRA for more details on the breaches by RWS. The resort declined to comment when contacted by ST on Wednesday.