RVHS death: Teen suspect remanded for a week after psychiatric assessment

The psychiatric assessment of the 16-year-old student from River Valley High School (RVHS) charged with murder has been completed and he will be further remanded for a week at the Police Cantonment Complex.

This was revealed by the prosecution in court yesterday, with the teenage boy appearing via video link.

The findings from the psychiatric assessment were not revealed.

The prosecution said the police will make arrangements for his family to speak to him. He cannot be named as he is under 18 years old.

The teenager was charged on July 20 with the murder of a 13-year-old schoolmate at a toilet in the school between 11.16am and 11.44am the previous day.

It was revealed in court then that he had been assessed at the Institute of Mental Health in 2019 after attempting suicide.

After his court appearance on July 20 via video link, the teenager was remanded at Changi Prison's Complex Medical Centre. He was allowed to speak to his parents in a video call arranged by the police on Aug 13.

Yesterday, the teen appeared on screen in a white T-shirt and wearing a light blue mask.

He is represented by lawyer Sunil Sudheesan, who assured him in court that his parents will be seeing him soon.

The case has been adjourned to next Tuesday.

Those found guilty of murder can receive the death penalty. However, those aged below 18 will be given life imprisonment instead.