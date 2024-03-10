Russian, Ukrainian women allegedly working illegally in Boat Quay area

SINGAPORE - Foreigners have been spotted working illegally in the Boat Quay area, even as the authorities continued their crackdown on illicit activities at entertainment outlets around Singapore.

Women from Eastern European bloc countries including Russia, Ukraine, Georgia and Belarus have been operating outside a pub in Circular Road, where they get men to buy them a “special” margarita drink at $100 a glass.

It buys the customer time with the women, until the drink is finished. Payment is made to employees of the bar.

The Straits Times understands the arrangement sometimes leads to offers of sexual services for a fee.

Entertainment outlets in the area were targeted in a series of police raids in 2022 and 2023, with the authorities seeking to crack down on illicit activities including solicitation.

In 2022, before Covid-19 restrictions were fully lifted at public entertainment and nightlife joints, police checked more than 350 people and arrested dozens at outlets around town, including in the Circular Road area.

Boat Quay and other entertainment districts like Little India, Geylang and Chinatown were again targeted in raids conducted between Nov 15 and Dec 18, 2023.

Around 6,700 people were checked, with the authorities arresting 523, including women who had allegedly offered sexual services.

More recently, the police and other agencies embarked on a four-day anti-crime blitz from Feb 28 to March 2, again targeting entertainment outlets. In total, 62 individuals were arrested, including 12 women for allegedly providing sexual services.

Tourist visas

ST visited the pub in Circular Road over four days. Even on a rainy weekday, when there were few pub crawlers out, the women sat outside the bar for hours, often without drinks.

Some girls were seen darting inside the closed-door bar whenever a police car drove by. A neighbouring tenant, who did not want to be identified, said the bar moved in only about five months ago.

On March 6, ST observed two patrons entering the bar at close to midnight. Three Caucasian women, who were sitting outside, followed the men inside immediately.

About 15 women were spotted every night gathered outside the bar in tight-fitting clothes and heavy make-up.

Some of the women were around 22 years old, and on tourist visas. They said they work six days a week, from 8pm until closing time at 3am.

The women stay in two separate apartments, a residential unit in Orchard Towers and another in Geylang. They said their boss “managed” them but they declined to identify her.