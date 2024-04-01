Russian man who jumped from vehicle on ECP suffered from schizophrenia, thought he was abducted

SINGAPORE – A Russian man who jumped out of a moving vehicle on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) in November 2023 suffered from schizophrenia and thought he was being abducted.

Eldaniz Ibishov’s act caused an accident that led to the death of a motorcyclist, who collided with a lorry that was forced to brake to avoid hitting Ibishov.

On April 1, Ibishov, 38, pleaded guilty to one charge of causing grievous hurt and one charge of remaining on the expressway.

He was sentenced to seven months’ jail.

On Nov 8, 2023, he landed at Singapore’s Changi Airport from Azerbaijan. Court documents did not reveal the purpose of his visit.

Ibishov boarded a minibus at the airport to go to his hotel in Jalan Sultan, as arranged with a travel agent.

His lawyer Barry Douglas Delaney said Ibishov felt something was off as his passport was not stamped. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority stopped manually stamping passports for short-term visitors in 2022 and issues electronic visit passes instead.

Ibishov also thought he was being tailed by another vehicle, and found it strange that he was the only passenger on the minibus.

During the ride, the minibus driver answered two calls, which exacerbated Ibishov’s paranoia as he did not understand any English.

Thinking he was being abducted, Ibishov unbuckled his seat belt and jumped out of the moving vehicle.

Mr Delaney said Ibishov felt jumping out of the minibus at this point was an act of self-preservation.

Before Ibishov jumped, the driver had already slowed down the minibus from between 70kmh and 80kmh to between 30kmh and 40kmh, after seeing how agitated the Russian national was becoming.

Ibishov landed on lane two of the ECP.