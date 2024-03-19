RSAF officer who molested female student in NTU dormitory gets 4 weeks’ jail

SINGAPORE – A Republic of Singapore Air Force lieutenant-colonel who molested a female student in a Nanyang Technological University (NTU) dormitory in 2022 was sentenced to four weeks’ jail on March 19.

Neo Aik Chiao, 47, who had flown helicopters including the Chinook, pleaded guilty on Jan 10 to one count each of molestation and criminal trespass.

A second criminal trespass charge was taken into consideration during his sentencing.

Neo had entered the 21-year-old victim’s room located on a floor exclusively for female students.

There is a gag order on her name and the specific location of the incident to protect her identity.

In an earlier statement, the Ministry of Defence said Neo has been suspended from all duties.

The ministry also said that it would carefully assess the eventual findings before deciding on further action.

In earlier proceedings, defence lawyers Sunil Sudheesan and Joyce Khoo, from Quahe Woo & Palmer, said that Neo went to NTU, his alma mater, to seek emotional comfort, as the institution represented “a place of fond memories and familiarity”.

They said Neo had been in a low mood since his godfather, whom he was very close to, died in June 2022.

The lawyers added that before committing the offences, Neo had consumed beer and planned to visit his godfather’s home to seek solace, but ended up at NTU instead.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wong Shiau Yin told the court that the victim was lying on a bed in her dormitory at about 2am on Nov 13, 2022, when she heard a knock on the door.

Neo opened it before she could react. He spoke to her briefly before entering the room without her permission.

Neo then closed the door and locked it.

He sat on the bed and told her that he was tired as he had just climbed many flights of stairs.