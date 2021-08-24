River Valley High School student remanded one week by police after psychiatric assessment

SINGAPORE - The psychiatric assessment of the 16-year-old student from River Valley High School charged with murder has been completed and he will be further remanded for a week at the Police Cantonment Complex.

This was revealed by the prosecution in court on Tuesday (Aug 24) with the teenage boy appearing via video link.

The prosecution added that the police will make arrangements for his family to speak to him. He cannot be named as he is under 18 years of age.

The teenager was charged on July 20 with the murder of a 13-year-old schoolmate at a toilet in the school between 11.16am and 11.44am the previous day.

It was revealed in court then that he had been assessed at the Institute of Mental Health in 2019 after attempting suicide.

After his court appearance on July 20 via video link, the teenager was remanded at the Complex Medical Centre at Changi Prison and he was allowed to speak to his parents in a video call arranged by the police on Aug 13.

On Tuesday, the teen appeared on screen wearing a white T-shirt and light blue mask.

He is being represented by lawyer Sunil Sudheesan, who assured him in court that the lawyer and his parents will be seeing him soon.

The case has been adjourned to Aug 31.

Those found guilty of murder can receive the death penalty. However, those aged below 18 will be given life imprisonment instead.

Getting help

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am - 12am)

Mental well-being

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: eC2.sg website (Mon to Fri, 10am to 12pm, 2pm to 5pm)

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 6pm)

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928/6509-0271 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 6pm)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (Mon to Fri, 2.30pm to 5pm)/ Tinkle Friend website (Mon to Thu, 2.30pm to 7pm and Fri, 2.30pm to 5pm)

Counselling

TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 6pm)

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800 (Daily, 10am to 10pm)