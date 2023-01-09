Rise in breaches of ethics, professional standards by lawyers: Chief Justice

SINGAPORE – There has been a noticeable rise in breaches of ethics and professional standards by lawyers, and the profession must act together to guard against a drop in standards, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said on Monday.

Speaking at an annual ceremony to mark the opening of the legal year, the Chief Justice said: “My point is that a looming decline in ethical and professional standards is likely to be exacerbated if we do not actively apply ourselves to fostering the sort of values that must characterise our profession, and a drop in standards cannot, and will not be tolerated.

“We must therefore act together to guard against this.”

The event was held at the Supreme Court auditorium, with about 300 members of the legal community attending in person, after two years of online and hybrid formats.

In his speech, Chief Justice Menon noted the rising number of disciplinary tribunals over the years: 12 were appointed in 2018 to formally investigate complaints against lawyers, 13 in 2019, 16 in 2020, 28 in 2021 and 25 in 2022.

He said it was critical that lawyers remain anchored to the values of honesty, integrity and service, amid the changes affecting the profession.

At least three trends can be discerned from the disciplinary cases, he said.

First, a drop in client care standards. In many cases, lawyers acted contrary to their clients’ instructions, failed to keep their clients reasonably informed of the proceedings, or were disloyal to their clients’ interests.

Second, poor professional standards. Cases included those of lawyers failing to comply with the regulations for running a practice, falsely attesting to the execution of documents, and deliberately breaching a solicitor’s undertaking.

The third trend was a disregard for the court process, most notably in the criminal justice sphere, where counsel sought repeatedly to reopen capital cases on spurious grounds at the eleventh hour.

The Chief Justice said he did not attribute these trends to the shift to working remotely after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

He said he has asked Justice Valerie Thean and Senior Counsel Jimmy Yim to spearhead a team that will develop a strategy aimed at re-establishing the moral centre and the values of the profession for existing practitioners, and at fostering them among new entrants to the ranks.

The Chief Justice would also like the group to consider the impact of the changes arising from events of the last three years, from the perspective of the professional and ethical well-being of the profession.

He said: “The practice of law is not just a way to earn a living. It is a calling to participate in the administration of justice.”

He said he had occasion to reflect on this when he heard the cases of some aspiring lawyers who had cheated in some papers for Part B of the Bar examinations in 2020.