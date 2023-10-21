Review of past fires found lapses in how SCDF officers used breathing equipment

SINGAPORE – A review of past fire incidents has found that there were occasional individual lapses in the way Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers carried out their duties.

They mainly related to the lack of proper personal protective equipment (PPE) usage at the fire, such as not wearing the PPE properly, or not using the breathing apparatus set during damping down operations, said SCDF in a statement on Saturday.

Damping down refers to the application of water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after a fire is put out.

As a result, SCDF has since Sept 18 required the establishment of a breathing apparatus control officer (Baco) control point for all residential fires. This was previously done only for fire incidents that were considered major or complex.

“The purpose of this control point is to assist the ground commander in tracking the deployment of firefighters, as well as to ensure operational safety, such as the adequate use and proper donning of PPE before they enter the fire scene,” said SCDF.

It added that a key task of the officer is to monitor the amount of air remaining in the individuals’ breathing apparatus set, as well as to plan for their replacement if the operation is ongoing

The review comes after a residential fire on Dec 8, 2022, claimed the life of a full-time national serviceman (NSF).

NSF Sergeant 1 Edward H. Go suffocated and died after he was allegedly left alone to fight the fire, which broke out at a fourth-floor rental unit at Block 91 Henderson Road.

The 19-year-old is the first firefighter to have died during an SCDF firefighting operation. An autopsy certified that Sgt 1 Go had died of suffocation due to a depleted air cylinder.

Following the incident, SCDF convened an internal review group to examine how the operation was conducted.

The group comprised senior SCDF officers and specialists with “many years of operational and training experience”.

Assistant Commissioner Francis Ng, who is director of the training and professional development department at SCDF, led the review, which covered many aspects such as firefighting procedures, operational safety, as well as equipping and training.