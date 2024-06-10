Retired cop admits groping 2 police NSFs who were his then subordinates

SINGAPORE – A police officer who was a supervisor to two full-time national servicemen (NSFs) groped the pair while they were on duty on separate occasions.

Rama Shanker Singh, now 60 years old, targeted his first victim, identified in court documents as V1, in the conference room at the Ang Mo Kio Police Division Headquarters in 2003. V1 is now 42 years old.

He groped the second victim, V2, who is now 38, in a police car some time between 2005 and 2006.

Singh, who was a superintendent when he retired in 2016, was initially handed five molestation charges in January 2023. Four of them were later reduced to that of using criminal force on others.

He pleaded guilty to two of these reduced charges on June 10. Singh also admitted to one count of being in possession of obscene films.

Multiple other charges, including the two remaining counts of using criminal force on others, will be considered during sentencing.

Court documents did not disclose the reasons behind the reduction in the charges.

Singh joined the police force in 1984.

He was the chief investigation officer at the investigation branch at Ang Mo Kio Police Division Headquarters from Aug 1, 2002, to Aug 1, 2004.

V1 was posted to the division in 2003 and Singh was his supervisor.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Tay Jia En and Gladys Lim stated in court documents: “Prior to the offence, V1 respected the accused and had a positive view of him... The accused had also offered to support V1 if V1 should choose to sign on to become a police regular.”

Some time in 2003, V1 was told to go to the conference room at the police division to collect some investigation papers.

No one else was around when Singh approached V1 while the younger man was sitting on a chair.

The DPPs said: “The accused... stood behind V1. He proceeded to massage V1’s shoulders while telling V1 that he was attracted to V1. The accused then kissed V1 at the top of V1’s head.”

Singh then touched V1’s private parts and the younger man, who felt shocked and helpless, left the room.

“He did not know how to react as he was being touched by his supervisor. He also did not think that men would be the subject of such offences,” said the prosecution.

In the end, V1 decided not to report the matter to the police as he wanted to complete his NS “smoothly”.