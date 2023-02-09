Retired actor Nick Mikhail intends to plead guilty to charges involving vaporiser devices

SINGAPORE - Retired local actor Mikhail Abdul Razak has indicated on Thursday that he intends to plead guilty to charges he faces involving vaporiser devices, described in court documents as items resembling tobacco products.

Nick Mikhail, as he is better known, who has appeared on shows on Malay language television channel Suria, is expected to plead guilty on March 9.

On Thursday, a prosecutor from the Health Sciences Authority told the court that it will be proceeding on seven charges, and that Mikhail will be fined $13,000.

Mikhail, 44, who was not represented by a lawyer, told District Judge Lorraine Ho that he now has $5,000 to cover the fine amount, and intends to raise more funds.

He added that he had spent $39,000 to repair damages to the roof of his house.

Mikhail currently faces 32 charges under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

A check with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority reveals that he is a director at an apparel company called FlamboyantSociety.Co.

He also used to be the owner of two other firms, The3Hundred - which provided brokerage and consultancy services on intellectual property assets - and Redruby Pictures.

Mikhail had earlier made headlines when he posted videos on social media platform Instagram complaining about the behaviour of three enforcement officers from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and three policemen who inspected his home amid the Covid-19 pandemic on July 31, 2021.

He asked why the officers could enter his home at night without a warrant or court order.

URA said in response that safe distancing enforcement officers could enter, inspect and search various premises – including residences – without a warrant, but that they would calibrate their approach based on each case.

In the current case, he allegedly offered for sale on Instagram two sets of vaporiser devices, designed to resemble tobacco products, on Aug 11, 2019.

He is said to have committed similar offences in the following months.