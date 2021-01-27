Retail consultant who sold Singtel customer info gets 18 weeks' jail

A retail consultant who sold details of Singtel customers for $180 and paid off a drinking debt has been sentenced to 18 weeks in jail.

Kelvin Foo Cheek Ann, 32, pleaded guilty to a corruption charge and five charges under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act (CMCA). Another 10 similar charges were taken into consideration for sentencing yesterday.

Foo had sold the information for $180 to Lee Cheng Yan, 37, a Maserati driver who was later jailed in another case, for causing grievous hurt to a police officer.

Foo worked at a Singtel shop in Parkway Parade, selling mobile and broadband plans. He was employed by Telecom Equipment, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel.

In 2015, Lee asked for his help in retrieving customer details from the Singtel system, offering Foo $20 for each number.

On 15 occasions, up till July 2017, Foo used his access rights to the system to provide particulars of Singtel's subscribers to Lee.

These included at least five subscribers who later reported instances of harassment, such as calls, text messages and people showing up at their houses demanding that money be returned.

Lee paid Foo a total of $180.

As Foo owed Lee money from their drinking sessions, they deducted this sum from the debt.

Lee was last year jailed for four years and seven months and disqualified from driving for life for dragging a traffic police officer with his Maserati car for more than 100m along Bedok Reservoir Road in 2017.

Prior to his conviction, he had claimed that his car was driven that day by another man, known only as Kelvin. Lee is currently facing 59 more charges, including 25 under the CMCA.

A Singtel spokesman said the firm has a zero-tolerance policy for such misconduct and terminated Foo's employment immediately once it was aware of his wrongdoing.