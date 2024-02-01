Residents and students dash across busy road in Taman Jurong where girl, 12, was killed in accident

SINGAPORE – Residents around Lake Vista say they have little choice but to dash across Yuan Ching Road to get to a nearby bus stop, close to where a 12-year-old girl was killed in an accident on Jan 30.

The estate in Taman Jurong is across Hu Ching Road from Yuvabharathi International School, where the girl was enrolled as a student.

Residents say students of the school also cross Yuan Ching Road, which has two-lanes in both directions, to get to the bus stop.

“There are no traffic lights at this junction. The nearest crossing is too far,” said Mr Seow, who declined to give his full name. He was crossing from the bus stop to the Lake Vista estate.

Another resident, who declined to be named, said: “It is more convenient to cross at this junction instead of walking to the traffic light crossings.”

The Straits Times visited the accident site on Feb 1, and found that there are two traffic light crossings on either side of the T-junction of Yuan Ching Road and Hu Ching Road. One is located next to Jurong Secondary school, about 200m away.

The other is located at the other end of Yuan Ching Road, near the junction of Yung Ho Road, about 250m away.

There are no other pedestrian crossings in between.

A spokesman for Yuvabharathi International School told ST that about eight members of its teaching and security staff are outside the school grounds almost every day when the students are dismissed, to ensure that they do not jaywalk.

“Our staff were on the spot immediately (on Jan 30) within a few minutes (of being informed of the accident). But we could do nothing,” said the spokesman.

“The school is coordinating with the Land Transport Authority, and with their support, we will initiate measures for safer traffic conditions around us,” added the spokesman.

Speaking to ST on Feb 1, the school’s principals Dr Jagadeesan Jayashree and Ms Mahalakshmi Venkataraman said staff and students have been heavy hearted over the incident.

They said the school was closed on Jan 31 following the accident, and reopened on Feb 1 with students and staff observing a minute of silence.

“We are supporting students and parents and asking them to keep her (the 12-year-old student) in their prayers,” added the principals.