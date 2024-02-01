Residents and students dash across busy road in Taman Jurong where girl, 12, was killed in accident

SINGAPORE – Residents around Lake Vista say they have little choice but to dash across Yuan Ching Road to get to a nearby bus stop, close to where a 12-year-old girl was killed in an accident on Jan 30.
The estate in Taman Jurong is across Hu Ching Road from Yuvabharathi International School, where the girl was enrolled as a student.
Residents say students of the school also cross Yuan Ching Road, which has two-lanes in both directions, to get to the bus stop.
“There are no traffic lights at this junction. The nearest crossing is too far,” said Mr Seow, who declined to give his full name. He was crossing from the bus stop to the Lake Vista estate.
Another resident, who declined to be named, said: “It is more convenient to cross at this junction instead of walking to the traffic light crossings.”
The Straits Times visited the accident site on Feb 1, and found that there are two traffic light crossings on either side of the T-junction of Yuan Ching Road and Hu Ching Road. One is located next to Jurong Secondary school, about 200m away.
The other is located at the other end of Yuan Ching Road, near the junction of Yung Ho Road, about 250m away.
There are no other pedestrian crossings in between.
A spokesman for Yuvabharathi International School told ST that about eight members of its teaching and security staff are outside the school grounds almost every day when the students are dismissed, to ensure that they do not jaywalk.
“Our staff were on the spot immediately (on Jan 30) within a few minutes (of being informed of the accident). But we could do nothing,” said the spokesman.
“The school is coordinating with the Land Transport Authority, and with their support, we will initiate measures for safer traffic conditions around us,” added the spokesman.
Speaking to ST on Feb 1, the school’s principals Dr Jagadeesan Jayashree and Ms Mahalakshmi Venkataraman said staff and students have been heavy hearted over the incident.
They said the school was closed on Jan 31 following the accident, and reopened on Feb 1 with students and staff observing a minute of silence.
“We are supporting students and parents and asking them to keep her (the 12-year-old student) in their prayers,” added the principals.
They said the school conducts road safety classes, and staff members are around the area to ensure students observe road safety rules.
The accident comes a week after four-year-old Zara Mei Orlic was killed when a car knocked her down on her way home from pre-school. She was with her maid and younger sister. They were not injured.
Chairman of the Singapore Road Safety Council Bernard Tay said road safety education is a continuous effort regardless of age group.
“We believe that the enforcements are doing the best they can to ensure that road users comply with the traffic rules,” he said, adding that parents and teachers can also play a part in ensuring that students stay safe.
Mr Tay said teachers should always remind the students of the correct road safety tips.
“Reinforce the kerb drills and ensure that the student does not dash across the road,” he said.
Mr Tay also had a message for parents: “Parents or guardians should also hold on tightly to your children when crossing the road.
“Make it a point to practise the kerb drills with them on a daily basis as you commute to and fro your home.”
Police figures showed there were 33 pedestrian fatalities in 2022, 10 more than in 2021. There were 18 fatalities in 2020.
Most of those killed were older pedestrians, with jaywalking as the most common cause.
In 2022, 23 out of 33 pedestrian fatalities were aged 60 and above.
Police said a 23-year-old male driver of a van was arrested for careless driving in connection with the Jan 30 accident in Taman Jurong.
A 40-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the accident on Jan 23. Both investigations are ongoing.