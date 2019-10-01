Repeat road rage offender faces jail again

A prosecutor sought three years and six weeks' jail for a man who committed multiple counts of road rage and assault even after he had been jailed in 2016 over similar offences.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Andrew Low also told District Judge Brenda Tan that Muhammad Fuad Kamroden had committed three of the four latest offences while he was out on bail.

Defence lawyer Leslie Gregory Robert told the court his client was sorry and understood that "he has a problem".

Fuad has been seeking help for anger management issues since last year. He is out on bail of $15,000 and is set to be sentenced on Oct 31.

In July, the 35-year-old Singaporean private-hire car driver pleaded guilty to one count each of causing grievous hurt to a lorry driver and causing hurt to an elderly cabby. He had also admitted to using criminal force on two other men.

The recalcitrant offender, who was sentenced to seven weeks' jail in May 2016 for road rage, ran afoul of the law again when he attacked Mr Pek Lian Hui just three months after being released from jail.

The court heard that Mr Pek, 52, was driving his lorry in a National University of Singapore carpark on Aug 12, 2016. Fuad, who was driving behind the lorry, felt that the older man was moving too slowly and decided to overtake him. As he was passing the lorry, he made an obscene hand gesture at Mr Pek. Then he stopped in front of the lorry.

Mr Pek alighted, walked over to Fuad's car and knocked on the window. Fuad got out and punched the older man several times on his face, head and abdomen.

Mr Pek subsequently called the police and was taken to National University Hospital, where he was found to have suffered injuries including multiple facial fractures.

Fuad was arrested soon after and was out on bail when he was involved in a second road rage incident, on Dec 2, 2017. He pushed taxi driver Mohamed Iqbal Mohamed Sharif, 46, causing the older man to lose his balance.

In another incident on May 6 last year, Fuad was walking along a corridor in VivoCity mall when Mr Ye Zhaojin, 37, accidentally bumped into his right shoulder.

Enraged, Fuad confronted Mr Ye before repeatedly shoving him.

Fuad attacked his fourth victim, cabby Tio Seng Sing, 71, on Feb 26 this year. He was riding a motorcycle when he suddenly cut into the path of the older man's vehicle in Selegie Road. He flashed an obscene hand gesture at Mr Tio and, according to an eyewitness, later punched the older man's face when approached.