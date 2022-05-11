Repeat offender jailed after hurling racial insults at others on 3 separate occasions

SINGAPORE - A repeat offender described by the prosecution as somebody with a "proclivity to treat service workers abusively" is back behind bars after he hurled racial insults at others on three separate occasions last year.

Peethambaran Dilip, 69, was on Wednesday (May 11) sentenced to six weeks' jail after he pleaded guilty to two harassment charges.

The Singaporean also admitted to one count of uttering words with the deliberate intention of wounding a man's racial feelings.

On Wednesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Zhi Hao said: "(Peethambaran) escalated his abuse in the present case to incorporate racist insults.

"This should be dealt with sternly, given the need to preserve racial harmony in Singapore."

The court heard that Peethambaran went to Clementi Public Library on June 9 last year, opened a dustbin and spat into it.

A cleaner who spotted him doing so reported the matter to the library's management.

Library officer Keith Lim approached Peethambaran and advised him not to spit into the dustbin as it was an unhygienic act, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unhappy, Peethambaran lashed out at Mr Lim and hurled racial insults at him.

The offender struck again on July 22 last year when he went to a polyclinic in Marine Parade to replenish his medication.

Patient service associate Cheok Lay Yean was manning a health monitoring station there when Peethambaran came forward, flung his queue ticket onto a counter and uttered insulting words at her.

The DPP said: "Cheok told the accused to stop, but he did not... The accused was known to the staff at the polyclinic because he had scolded polyclinic staff on previous occasions."

Peethambaran returned to the polyclinic on Oct 15 last year and went to a pharmacy counter, where pharmacist Russell Lim asked him if he was collecting his medication.