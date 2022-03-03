Repeat offender fined over illegal motorbike exhaust under new laws

SINGAPORE - A man who had rigged an illegal exhaust system to his motorcycle became the first person to be sentenced under stricter laws for such offences.

Muhammad Arif Affandi, 31, was fined $1,200 on Tuesday (March 1) for committing an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

Land Transport Authority (LTA) prosecutor Ng Jun Kai said in court documents on Tuesday that an LTA officer caught Arif using a motorcycle fitted with an illegal exhaust system on Nov 17, 2020.

To pass the vehicle inspection on Nov 24, 2020, Arif borrowed a compliant exhaust system from a friend.

He passed the inspection and was offered a composition fine of $500, which he paid.

Afterwards, he returned the exhaust system to his friend and refitted the illegal one on his motorcycle.

On July 15, 2021, at about 1.20am, an LTA officer performing enforcement checks along Jelapang Road spotted his motorcycle.

The officer suspected it to have an illegal exhaust system and asked for it to be sent for inspection.

The inspection that was conducted two days later revealed that the motorcycle was fitted with an illegal exhaust system.

Arif left and about three hours later returned for his vehicle inspection and managed to pass it.

Court documents do not reveal how he managed to pass the second inspection.

Stricter laws came into affect on July 1 last year, as part of the amendment to the Road Traffic Act.

The composition sum issued to first-time offenders was doubled from $500 to $1,000.