Repeat offender back in jail for 16 weeks over upskirt videos

SINGAPORE - A man who was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail in 2019 for taking upskirt videos of multiple women did not learn his lesson and reoffended after his release.

Kelmen Wong Yew Hui is back behind bars for committing similar offences last year.

The 24-year-old Singaporean was sentenced on Thursday (June 3) to 16 weeks' jail after he pleaded guilty to two voyeurism charges.

The victims cannot be named due to a gag order to protect their identities.

Wong was at Chinese Garden MRT station at around 7.45am on March 11 last year when he spotted a 13-year-old girl in her school uniform.

He stood behind the teenager as they were going up an escalator and used his mobile phone to record an upskirt video.

A passer-by saw him committing the offence, but station manager Ahmad Ghuzali Rashid, 33, was alerted about the incident only the next morning.

Mr Ahmad then went to an open area in the MRT station at around 7.45am that day and noticed Wong recording an upskirt video of a second victim, a 27-year-old woman.

He called for police assistance, and Wong was arrested soon after.

In his mitigation plea, defence lawyer Amarjit Singh Sidhu told the court that his client had been diagnosed with paraphilic disorder - a sexually deviant form of behaviour. His next appointment at the Institute of Mental Health will take place on July 23.

Stressing that Wong is remorseful, the lawyer from Amarjit Sidhu Law Corporation added: "Kelmen has just completed his national service and is planning to further his studies and eventually secure employment.

"A criminal record may cause him to lose potential job opportunities in the future."

For voyeurism, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.