Regional award for Home Team Academy's simulation system

SINGAPORE - From last year, various Home Team departments have been training using an immersive simulation system that uses 3D technology in real-life simulations.

Developed by the Home Team Academy (HTA), the Home Team Simulation System is the first system in the world to marry virtual simulation and live simulation.

On Wednesday (Oct 16), the system was recognised as the best government project, and the team behind the system received the GovInsider Innovation Award (Best Risk Category) from the Principal Princess of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Princess Sikhanyiso.

The category looks at public sector projects that took a risk, "be it a policy risk, trialling a new approach, or delivering a service in a novel way that bucks the trend in an organisation", said HTA in a press statement on Friday.

The simulation system provides training with greater immersive experience and significantly reduces resources required, said HTA in the statement.

"(It) tightens the operations and training loop by allowing incidents that happen anywhere around the world to be quickly adapted into the training scenarios in the system," said HTA.

The system beat 10 projects from around the region to clinch the title at the GovInsider Innovation Awards, an annual award organised by GovInsider - a media enterprise - to recognise the best government innovation in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. This year’s award ceremony was held at the United Nations’ regional headquarters in Bangkok.

Other projects in the running for the category included a data project by Singapore's Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, and a platform to spur innovation started by the Australian national science agency, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation which is also known as CSIRO.

Mr Clarence Yeo, chief executive of HTA, said it was honoured to be recognised for its innovation efforts.

"Innovations such as the HTS2 ( Home Team Simulation System) enable our officers to train realistically in a safe environment, and equip them with the skill sets to continue keeping Singapore safe and secure," said Mr Yeo.